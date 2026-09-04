Rachel Galvo Will Guest Star at The League Of Improv Upcoming Show

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The League of Improv has launched its autumn term of comedy, with the announcement of their first Special Guest of the season, Rachel Galvo. The comedian will take to the stage of Phoenix Arts Club on September 23 to join the regular crack-team of quck-witted improv talent for an evening of spontaneity, surprises and sidesplitting invention.

Over the past four years, The League of Improv has built a reputation for fast paced improvised comedy with their monthly shows that feature a different Star Guest each time. Joining the ranks of top class acts such as George Fouracres, Marcus Brigstocke, Sindhu Vee, Lou Sanders, Jake Lambert, Harriet Kemsley, Brennan Reece, Angelos Epithemiou (aka Dan Skinner), Reuben Kay, Shappy Khorsandi, Nabil Abdulrashid, and Morgan Rees (to name but a few), Rachel will be the latest to be welcomed to the stage by the troupe's founder Damian Arnold and his quick-witted team of top comedy talent from the London and Chicago improv world.

The evening begins with a friendly conversation between the audience and the Special Guest Star which provides story and character ideas for the improvisers who then create scenes that shall only exist on the night and never be seen again. This is a truly unique comedy experience that is heightened by team work and produces unforgettable laughs each and every show. These laughs are delivered at pace, with a 100% guarantee that no two shows will ever be the same. Rachel Galvo will be the guest of the first of three shows over the autumn season, with further guests to be announced for shows on 21 October and 11 November

About Rachel Galvo

Rachel Galvo is an Irish comedian based in London who has burst onto the live scene, making waves on both sides of the Irish Sea. As a 2023 graduate of Mountview's prestigious Musical Theatre program, Galvo combined her interest in feminism and comedy—explored in her thesis on Women and Feminism in Comedy—with her wit and natural stage presence, to launch her own stand-up career. With almost no experience in performing comedy, her debut solo show, The Shite Feminist, landed with a bang, selling out venues across the UK and Ireland, including Dublin's 1200 seat Olympia theatre. The show earned Rachel critical praise as well as a fiercely loyal fanbase across her social media. Following a breakout run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel triumphantly returned in 2025 to critical acclaim.

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming