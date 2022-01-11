RUBY AND THE VINYL Will Tour This Spring

Ruby and the Vinyl a brand new musical comedy, written by internationally renowned playwright John Godber in partnership with his daughter Elizabeth, and featuring songs written by BBC supporting artist Ruby Macintosh, is coming to northern theatres this Spring, starting at Theatre Royal Wakefield in February, before going onto the East Riding Theatre, Old Laundry Theatre in Windermere, Liverpool's Royal Court and Bridlington Spa!

Harrogate actress Millie Gaston, and Wakefield's George Reid appear in this heart warming account of two lost souls who meet in a vintage vinyl store, and who's passion for all things retro takes them to places they could have never dreamed of. This quirky love story reminds that life can be wonderful, but to be careful what we wish for!

Double-BAFTA winner Godber said: "I've really enjoyed working with Elizabeth on this funny, touching new musical, her characters are unique and fresh, and the songs are catchy and the singing is amazing."

Elizabeth, who has written several musicals in her own right said "Ruby is such a feel good show, I'm sure people of all ages will enjoy a good night out; it's kind of a love story, but not..."

Ruby Macintosh is an accomplished singer/songwriter from Wakefield, who had several mentoring sessions from Sir Paul McCartney when she was a student at LIPA. Her vocal abilities are well known across the country, and she is in constant demand.

Millie Gaston trained the Manchester School of Theatre, and George Reid is an accomplished musician and singer who trained at the Guildford School of Acting. Elizabeth said, "...with singers of this quality the show certainly packs a punch!'

The Production is produced by the John Godber Company and comes on the back of their very successful national tour of Sunny Side Up.

Godber said; "If you're looking for something to lift your spirits after a pretty bleak time Ruby will certainly put a smile on your face!"

Theatre Royal Wakefield

3rd-12th February

https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/ruby-and-the-vinyl-2022

East Riding Theatre

1st-26th March

https://www.eastridingtheatre.co.uk/ruby-and-the-vinyl/

The Old Laundry Theatre, Bowness-On-Windermere

29th March

https://www.oldlaundrytheatre.co.uk/event/ruby-and-the-vinyl/

Liverpool's Royal Court

30th March - 2nd April

https://liverpoolsroyalcourt.com/whats-on/ruby-and-the-vinyl-by-john-godber-elizabeth-godber-music-by-ruby-mackintosh/

Bridlington Spa

7th-8th April

https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_321403