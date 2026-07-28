ROOM ON THE BROOM Will Embark on UK Tour This Holiday Season

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Tall Stories will present a new UK tour of 'Room on the Broom' Live On Stage - a magical, musical broomstick ride where a kind witch discovers there's always room for one more friends.

Tall Stories' fun-filled 'Room on the Broom' Live on Stage is based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, featuring a kind witch, a cat and some animal hitchhikers. This new UK-wide tour, including a West End Christmas run, brings the picture book to life through Tall Stories' unique musical storytelling theatre, inspiring imaginations. This Olivier Award-nominated show is directed by Olivia Jacobs, is for audiences aged 3 and up, and tickets start at £10.

Produced by Tall Stories (The Gruffalo Live On Stage, The Smeds and The Smoos Live On Stage, The Elmer Adventure), Room on the Broom Live On Stage is on a national tour from Tuesday 27 October 2026 and visits the Lyric Theatre in London's West End from Friday 27 November to Sunday 3 January 2027.

Room on the Broom centres around kindness and friendship. Beneath the fun of the rhymes, the story celebrates togetherness and the magic of helping one another, no matter how crowded things get.

A kind witch and her cat are flying through the sky on their broomstick when, one by one, some very insistent hitchhikers - a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog - hop aboard. Brought to life with Tall Stories' irresistible songs, dancing, puppetry and stage magic, the adventure builds to a gloriously chaotic, dragon-dodging finale. Fast-paced, full of surprises and bursting with energy, the whole audience is swept up in the singing, silliness and laughter.

Room on the Broom Live On Stage is directed by Olivia Jacobs, designed by Morgan Large, with puppet design by Yvonne Stone, lighting design by James Whiteside, choreography by Morag Cross and music composed by Jon Fiber and Andy Shaw.

Olivia Jacobs, director of Room on the Broom Live On Stage and co-founder of Tall Stories, says: “This brilliant picture book was always going to be a huge challenge to bring to the stage. How to depict all the animals that grab a lift, with a witch? How could we create flying? How could we create a dragon, a mud monster and a magnificent broom… we took the challenges as opportunities for creativity and, working together, created something that we're hugely proud of. I love working on and directing this show, and hopefully, audiences will love it just as much. I hope that within the laughter and the fun, the show, at its heart, gives a message that no one is left out, that there's always room for kindness - and learning to work together makes us stronger.”

Toby Mitchell, Artistic Director and Co-founder of Tall Stories, said: “It's so exciting to invite families all across the UK to hop on board the broom, for another magical adventure! At Tall Stories, we believe that theatre is a chance to put a pause on life and step into another world. Our shows spark the imagination so that children and their grown-ups can be silly, play, laugh and believe that everything is possible. Off we go with an Iggety, Ziggety, Zaggety, ZOOM!”

Room on the Broom Live On Stage was originally created by Tall Stories in 2008. It has toured the UK and Ireland extensively, with international tours including North America, Australia (inc. Sydney Opera House), Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Poland. The show has also been translated into German, where it is performed by Junges Theater Bonn. In 2013, 'Room on the Broom' was nominated for a prestigious Olivier Award for Best Family & Entertainment production.

Developed over three decades, Tall Stories' original and distinctive storytelling theatre style welcomes everyone in with its playfulness, puppetry, songs and humour. At the heart of the Tall Stories ethos is celebrating and inspiring imagination by crafting magic onstage, fostering a dynamic connection between performers and audiences, and transforming every show into a shared storytelling experience.

Each Tall Stories production is created entirely in-house, ensuring its distinctive style and high-quality, playful spirit is crafted to appeal to audiences aged 3 to 103. Families are invited to rediscover the joy of storytelling, sparking creativity and inspiring children and grown-ups alike to keep playing, long after they leave the theatre.

Room on the Broom Live On Stage by Tall Stories is on a major UK tour from Tuesday 27 October 2026 to Saturday 10 April 2027, including Lyric Theatre, London, from Friday 27 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.

Tour Dates

October

Oct. 27 - Nov. 1 – Rose Theatre – Kingston upon Thames, UK

November

Nov. 7 - 8 – The Mill Arts Centre – Banbury, UK

Nov. 10 - 12 – The Radlett Centre – Radlett, UK

Nov. 13 - 15 – New Theatre Royal – Portsmouth, UK

Nov. 20 - 22 – Paisley Town Hall – Paisley, UK

Nov. 27 - Jan. 3 – Lyric Theatre – London, UK

January

Jan. 27 - 28 – Darlington Hippodrome – Darlington, UK

February

Feb. 5 - 7 – Lighthouse, Poole's Centre for the Arts – Poole, UK

Feb. 9 - 11 – Theatr Clwyd – Mold, UK

Feb. 13 - 14 – Swan Theatre – Worcester, UK

Feb. 18 - 21 – Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall – Nottingham, UK

Feb. 24 - 25 – The Coro – Ulverston, UK

Feb. 26 - 28 – Lawrence Batley Theatre – Huddersfield, UK

March

Mar. 3 - 7 – Birmingham Hippodrome – Birmingham, UK

Mar. 9 - 10 – Redgrave Theatre – Bristol, UK

Mar. 16 - 17 – Swansea Grand Theatre – Swansea, UK

Mar. 20 - 21 – Blackheath Halls – London, UK

Mar. 22 - 24 – Gulbenkian Theatre – Canterbury, UK

Mar. 31 - Apr. 4 – Northern Stage – Newcastle, UK

April

Apr. 7 - 10 – Royal & Derngate – Northampton, UK



Photo Credit: Mark Senior.

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