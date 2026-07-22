ROLEPLAY to Transfer to London's Soho Theatre Following Edinburgh Fringe Premiere

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ROLEPLAY, a new play about sex, power, and the economics of attention will transfer to London's Soho Theatre from 22 October – 21 November following its world premiere at Edinburgh Fringe this summer. ROLEPLAY is written and performed by award-winning creative Hannah Reilly and developed and directed by Paige Rattray. Performances are almost sold out for the Edinburgh run ahead of opening.

Bold, provocative and darkly funny, ROLEPLAY follows a struggling feminist podcaster who rebrands herself in pursuit of fame, only to lose herself in the performance. Hilarious, gripping and surreal, the show is a razor-sharp interrogation of modern sex, womanhood and the commodification of feminism in the age of the personal brand.

In an era dominated by influencer culture, subscription platforms and the monetisation of identity, ROLEPLAY taps into one of the most urgent cultural conversations of the moment. As debates around feminism, agency and online economies continue to shape global discourse, the show offers a sharp and timely lens on what it means to be visible — and at what cost.

Writer/performer Hannah Reilly is an award-winning creative working across stage and screen, including the hit musical comedy The Deb. Director Paige Rattray's extensive stage and screen work includes Fangirls at the Lyric Hammersmith, and three years as Director of New Work and Artistic Development at Sydney Theatre Company.

This premiere marks a major collaboration between FMP and Global Creatures. FMP is known for creating and developing Fringe theatre hits that have become landmark television series such as Fleabag and Baby Reindeer. Global Creatures are one of the world's leading theatrical producers including the ten-time Tony-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical performing in 15 countries globally, as well as the beloved Muriel's Wedding The Musical. ROLEPLAY brings together FMP's track record of era-defining solo work with Global Creatures' global production scale to deliver a standout new voice at the festival. The show was originally developed as part of Sydney's Belvoir Street Theatre's Up Late Series

Hannah Reilly said “If there's one thing that the response so far to our show has taught me, it's that there's no better way to promote work that explores the dubious powers of provocative, sex-forward marketing than by using the dubious powers of provocative, sexforward marketing. I'm honoured to bring ROLEPLAY to Soho Theatre, and am so excited for a wider audience to experience it.”

Paige Rattray said “What excites me most about ROLEPLAY is that it refuses certainty. Hannah's writing is constantly shifting beneath your feet, exposing the complicated relationship between sex, power, identity and performance. It's a play that invites audiences to question not just its central character, but themselves, and I can't wait to bring it to Soho Theatre.”

Producers Francesca Moody (FMP) and Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) said: “Hannah is a remarkable writer and performer with a voice that is fearless, distinctive and compelling, while Paige's inventive direction has elevated the work at every stage. Soho Theatre has a long and celebrated history of championing outstanding Fringe work, making it the perfect home for the next chapter of this incisive and daring play.”

ROLEPLAY follows in the footsteps of FMP's Olivier-nominated, Offie-winning production of Weather Girl, which also began at Summerhall, Edinburgh before transferring to Soho Theatre, London where it played to packed houses and won great acclaim, before landing a development deal with Netflix and A24. Alongside Weather Girl and Fleabag, ROLEPLAY reinvents the one woman show once again with a bold and contemporary new story.

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