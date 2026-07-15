Taskmaster Champion Sophie Duker Will Embark on HOT BEEF INJECTION Tour

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Taskmaster Champion, Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominee and Harper Collins debut of 2027 Sophie Duker will embark on a brand new tour with her new show, 'Hot Beef Injection'. The tour announcement follows a sold-out run at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival and precedes her hotly anticipated upcoming book release, DONG.

The tour will see Sophie do a 12-night run at London's Soho Theatre from 26th October - 7th November (21:15, Soho Theatre, Downstairs), followed by dates across the UK in 2027 including Leicester, Bristol, Liverpool, Swansea, Sheffield, York, Salford and more. Global audiences will also get to enjoy 'Hot Beef Injection' as Sophie is set to be venturing outside of the UK with international dates in the US (New York), Spain (Barcelona), Ireland (Dublin) and The Netherlands (Amsterdam and Rotterdam).

In her latest hour, 'Hot Beef Injection', Sophie dares to get both sexy and political, flexing the subversive yet inclusive comedy style that has become her signature and seen her win over countless audiences worldwide. She'll be reflecting on hypermasculinity, heavy-handed handymen and that old-chestnut Would You Rather: 'Man or Bear?'. Hot Beef Injection reckons with the primal fear driving Duker's distrust of heterosexual he/hims, and out of a challenging comedy club encounter a new question emerges: what would she say if she spoke to men instead of shutting them out?

Tickets for 'Hot Beef Injection' on sale from 24th July. Pre-sale available from 23rd July, sign up to Sophie's mailing list for access at www.thesophieduker.com

Sophie Duker is a comedian. Since her award-nominated debut at the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019, her solo shows covering topics as diverse as the Hottentot Venus, high seas sapphic panic and delusional sugar daddies have consistently enjoyed sell-out runs, international tours and widespread critical acclaim. She has supported Frankie Boyle, Ron Funches and Maria Bamford on tour, and is perhaps best known as the only Taskmaster Champion with a tongue piercing.

Outside of stand-up, Sophie is an award-winning comedy writer, occasional actress and prolific eldest daughter. As well as regularly making appearances on much-loved podcasts and internet shows, from Subway Takes to Off Menu, she has hosted several formats herself including the official BBC companion programmes for I May Destroy You and Everything I Know About Love. Her numerous TV credits include Taskmaster series 13 (which she won), Frankie Boyle's New World Order, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Mock the Week and Live at The Apollo.

In 2022, she became the first comedian to host The Booker Prize and March 2027 will see the release of her debut novel, DONG, which follows wannabe TV producer Elinam as she gets sucked into the orbit of an older, charismatic, white male celebrity. Sophie was also one of eight comedians selected for the Just For Laughs' International New Faces line up in Montreal. Sophie appeared as 'ELLEN' in the 2025 British action-comedy film Deep Cover and is excited to depict more terrible women onscreen. A prolific improviser, she now regularly performs with her former heroes The Comedy Store Players, and has guest improvised with iconic teams such as Shoot From The Hip (UK) and Grandma's Ashes (US).

Sophie founded the collective VITAMIN P.O.C. as a direct response to the far right and anti-immigration riots in the UK and has been successfully fundraising to be able to continue its legacy into 2026 and beyond. Vitamin P.O.C. is a committed to creating a joyful, inclusive space and resources for any people of colour 18+ who are in, live in or plan to pass through Edinburgh during the August festival season. This year, Sophie will be bringing back the 'Sugar Daddy' scheme at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which makes available a certain number of discounted tickets to people of colour and anyone unwaged or on a low income. This scheme will be adapted to apply to select venues across Sophie's tour.

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