ROBIN HOOD to Offer £10 Tickets Through The Dukes Affordable Ticket Scheme

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The Dukes is aiming to make its live theater experiences more widely available in Lancaster. The Dukes Affordable Ticket Scheme aims to make many of our shows, films and activities more affordable for people on lower incomes.

As a long-running pillar of Lancaster's arts landscape, they will now include the park show as part of the scheme. They will be releasing a limited amount of £10 tickets for any performance of Robin Hood in July (excluding Saturdays).

The scheme acts like a free membership. Interested parties must provide proof of eligibility, and once you've joined, you'll be able to access a limited number of tickets at a reduced price. You'll also receive information about special offers and opportunities to be involved in creative activities.

Memberships last for one year from the date your application is accepted. The scheme is for anyone on Universal Credit, Jobseekers Allowance, Pension Credit, Tax Credits. A maximum of 1 person can join per household.

The scheme also includes homegrown shows, select touring productions, regular film screenings and Stage on Screen. Members of the scheme can also book for Bryony Kimmings' Bog Witch, fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, for £7.50.

Eligible dates for Robin Hood are 17th-31st July, except Saturdays.

Tickets must be booked in advance. Please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or tickets@dukeslancaster.org.

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