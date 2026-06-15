THE HIGHWAYMAN to Tour the UK This Autumn, Stopping at Lancaster's The Dukes

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John Godber's The Highwayman is set to return to the stage this autumn with a major UK tour. Written and directed by the celebrated playwright behind Bouncers, Teachers and Do I Love You?, the production will travel across England throughout September, October and November 2026.

Following its critically acclaimed premiere and multiple award nominations, John Godber's The Highwayman is set to embark on a major UK tour this autumn.

Written and directed by one of Britain's most successful playwrights, The Highwayman transports audiences to Yorkshire in 1769, a time of social ambition, gambling, gin-fueled excess and growing wealth. As opportunity flourishes across the region, one notorious outlaw sees the perfect chance to make his fortune.

From the writer of Bouncers, Teachers and Do I Love You?, the production combines Godber's trademark humor, sharp social commentary and vivid characters in a fast-paced theatrical adventure filled with romance, danger and laughter.

Featuring original music by Ruby Macintosh and performed by a dynamic ensemble cast, The Highwayman follows John Swift, an ambitious rogue navigating a world where success often depends on bending the rules. Blending historical storytelling with comedy and adventure, the production offers a fresh and entertaining take on a turbulent period in British history.

The show's premiere was met with critical acclaim and earned nominations for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 BroadwayWorld UK Awards.

John Godber said: "The Highwayman is packed with adventure, romance, danger and laughter. It's a story about ambition, survival and the lengths people will go to when the odds are stacked against them. We can't wait to bring it back to audiences across the country."

The tour will travel throughout September, October and November 2026, visiting venues in Harrogate, Lancaster, Peterborough, Scarborough, Huddersfield, Pocklington, Hexham, Richmond and Bolton.

Among the scheduled stops is a run at The Dukes in Lancaster from September 23-26.

The tour will travel throughout September, October and November 2026, with scheduled stops in Harrogate, Lancaster, Peterborough, Scarborough, Huddersfield, Pocklington, Hexham, Richmond and Bolton. Among the announced engagements is a run at The Dukes in Lancaster from September 23-26.

Additional venue and ticket information will be announced by participating theatres.

The Highwayman marks the latest touring production from Godber, whose work continues to be among the most frequently performed in the United Kingdom.

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