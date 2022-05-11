RED PILL Comes to the Lion and Unicorn Theatre, Kentish Town

In 2014 #gamergate started trending on Twitter. The movement it spawned would lead to the resurgence of white nationalism, the election of Donald Trump and the murder of an anti-fascist activist in Charlottesville as well as multiple other murders and terrorist attacks across Europe and the United States.

Red Pill is the story of how we got here.

Chris is a nerdy young man with few prospects, perpetually on the edge of being able to afford rent and food thanks to his zero hour contract. He's also in love with his best friend, Cassie. When Cassie doesn't share his feelings Chris falls into a deep depression. At the same time #gamergate begins trending on twitter and quickly becomes a virulent misogynistic movement. It catches on especially in the sort of nerdy online spaces Chris frequents and in his vulnerable state Chris quickly falls down the alt-right rabbit hole. Red Pill is the cautionary tale of Chris' journey to radicalisation, exploring the development of the alt-right alongside our protagonist's indoctrination into it.

Red Pill will be performed as the Lion and Unicorn Theatre, Kentish Town with performances from Tuesday 14th June 2022 - Saturday 18th June at 19:30.

Playwright Sam Went graduated from the University of East Anglia with an MA in Scriptwriting and is an alumnus of the Soho Theatre Young Company as well as being a co-founder and Artistic Director at Blue Bar. His plays include comedies such as 'The Ghost Thief' and 'Joffrey! The Pantomime' and political work including 'John 8:6' , 'Red Pill' and 'Four Minute Warning' , the latter of which has been nominated for several awards. In addition to being a playwright Sam has written for multiple scripted podcasts and regularly performs as a stand up comedian.

Director Lois Attard. After studying in Bath and Bristol, Lois moved to London to study the Meisner Technique, believing that the key to directing lies in the empowerment of the actor. Artistic Director of Cognition Theatre Company, Lois, struck hard with her political piece 'Maison De L'illusion', exploring our perception of reality and positions of power in society. She continues to grow and establish herself as a formidable force in the world of informed theatre.

The Lion and Unicorn Theatre is located at: 42-44 Gaisford St, London NW5 2ED.