RAINBOW RAE AND THE COLOUR STONE RESCUE Comes To Bexhill-on-Sea, Hailsham & Eastbourne

This Summer, be part of a very special live theatre event for all the family. Rainbow Rae And The Colour Stone Rescue is a brand new, multi-sensory musical, brought to you by the acclaimed team at UnderWired Productions.

Inclusive, interactive and fully accessible, lots of laughs are guaranteed in Kali Peacock's unique production which places families with disabilities, and those without, at its heart.

The show is a fantastic opportunity for all families to come together to enjoy a magical shared experience, especially those that find it difficult to access theatre.

Every performance will be relaxed and will include multi-dimensional effects such as smell and touch as well as live music, written by the Tony Award-winning composer Sarah Travis, played by a three-piece band.

Rainbow Rae And The Colour Stone Rescue will play at three South East venues during the Summer Holidays. The show will premiere at the Izzard Theatre in Bexhill-on-Sea playing from 8-11 August before moving to the Hailsham Pavilion Theatre from 14 to 19 August and finishing its run at Eastbourne Theatres' Shackleton Hall from 22 to 27 August.

The evil Wizard Whack has stolen the 7 magic stones that create every colour there is. A young brave heart named Rae has volunteered to find the stones and bring them back where they belong.

If the mission fails all colour will drain away and the world will be black and white forever! So, will you help? Travel with Rae to the 7 Rainbow Realms? Help find the clues and solve the puzzles necessary to defeat Wizard Whack and bring the Colour Stones back home?

UnderWired Productions passionately believe that physical and financial barriers should not prevent children from accessing live theatre. Tickets are heavily subsidised by charitable donations and grants, with full concessions available to those experiencing hardship.

Directed by Joe Austin (The Twilight Zone at the Ambassadors Theatre, Katya Kabanova at the Royal Opera House, Siegfried at Opera North), Rainbow Rae And The Colour Stone Rescue is choreographed by Julia Cave (The Smeds and the Smoos UK tour and Around The World in 80 Days at Devonshire Park Eastbourne).

Written and produced by Kali Peacock, it has original songs by the Tony Award-winning orchestrator Sarah Travis (Grease West End, 101 Dalmations at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Sweeney Todd at the Watermill Theatre, West End and Broadway and Mack and Mabel at the Watermill and the West End), design by Delyth Evans (Assistant Designer, The Corn is Green and Phaedra at The National Theatre) and sound by Harry Greatorex (Roman Holiday, Theatre Royal Bath and Bonnie And Clyde at The Garrick Theatre).

Rainbow Rae And The Colour Stone Rescue features a cast of five headed by Luke Coughlan as 'Wizard Whack' ('Johnarchy' in CBBC's Nova Jones, Apple TV's Masters of the Air) and Safia Bartley as 'Rae' (making her professional debut) with Samantha Sutherland (Arabian Nights, Watermill Theatre, Sarah and Duck UK Tour), Timothy Mylchreest (City Melodies, National Theatre, Peter Rabbit's Adventure for Histrionic Productions) and Kali Peacock (Romeo and Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Finding Neverland, The Inbetweeners) playing other roles.

Rainbow Rae And The Colour Stone Rescue is sponsored by The National Lottery Community Fund and The Foyle Foundation.

Izzard Theatre

Bexhill Sixth Form College, Penland Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 2JG

8-11 August

Times: 11am & 2.30pm daily

Book Here: https://www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk/theatre/

Hailsham Pavilion Theatre

George St, Hailsham BN27 1AE

15-19 August

Times: 11am & 2.30pm daily

Book Here: https://hailshampavilion.co.uk/events/rainbow-rae-and-the-colour-stone-rescue/

Shackelton Hall at Eastbourne Theatres

The Welcome Building, 14 Compton St, Eastbourne BN21 4BP

22-27 August

Times: 11am & 2.30pm daily

Book Here: https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/rainbowrae