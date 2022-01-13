Quick Duck Theatre Brings YOURS SINCERELY To Soho Theatre

We're going back to 2017. Average graduate debt is at £50,000, Kylie Minogue is making a comeback, and Will Jackson has accidentally stolen 300 second class stamps from the Post Office. But he's making them count. He's writing letters.



Yours Sincerely is a queer comedy about the complications of modern-day communication that brilliantly explores the joys and pitfalls of the lost art of letter writing. Based on real-life correspondences and told through a mixture of storytelling and lipsync cabaret, Will guides us through everything from reconnecting with old friends and ex-boyfriends to run-ins with the John Lewis marketing department. Stamp collecting has never looked more sexy...



A five star hit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, Yours Sincerely comes to Soho Theatre for one week this March, following an English tour throughout February. Though plans for a full UK tour in 2020 were halted due to the pandemic, Will has adapted this solo show to work on different scales, instead performing in hyperlocal venues - from libraries to community halls - throughout 2021; during a time where a show about the importance of human connection and keeping in touch feels more vital than ever. Soho Theatre will see the show back in a theatre as it was originally imagined.



Written & Performed by Will Jackson (BBC Arts New Creative & Bush Theatre Emerging Writer 2019-20) Yours Sincerely was originally produced by Birmingham REP as part of their Foundry Artist development programme. This year, the show will celebrate its 4th birthday, as well as reach its 90th performance.



Quick Duck Theatre is a Birmingham-based theatre company. Their work is ridiculous, openly queer, has a lot of heart and always has a killer soundtrack. They have recently been appointed as one of the New Vic Theatre's KILN Associate Companies and were one of New Diorama Theatre's Emerging Theatre companies in 2019. Their third show Fashion Spies - a queer, choose-your-own adventure show for families - debuted as part of Coventry UK City of Culture 2022 and will run ath the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August at Assembly Venues.

