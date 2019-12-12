Psychic Sally Will Return to Swindon

Following her gripping appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which saw a triumphant Sally Morgan stay to the final five and her unforgettable night at the Wyvern Theatre earlier in 2019, the nation's favourite psychic and forerunner in the psychic field returns to the Wyvern stage in January 2020 with her brand-new '10 Years And Counting' show, building on her years of experience as the UK's most popular touring medium.

Bringing the dead to life with her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive stage show that appeals to young and old alike, Sally is guaranteed to leave Swindon audiences gobsmacked and on the edge of their seats right until the very end.

Sometimes messages are shocking, sometimes they are heart-breaking and sometimes they are just plain bizarre, but they are always entertaining and, ultimately, the audience will be uplifted and leave full of hope.

"My ability," Sally explains, "allows me to harness the energy around individuals in the audience and pass on messages from their loved ones who have passed with incredible accuracy. I call every message validated a wonder moment. So take your seats relax, be open-minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you. Spirit moves in mysterious ways but with us always. Open Mediumship messages are a pure channel of spirit letting us know they are there, at peace, and always with us. When you come to one of my shows you will be able to see spirit working in all its glory."

This show is investigational and for the purpose of entertainment.

Psychic Sally will be at the Wyvern Theatre on Wednesday 22 January 2020 at 7.30pm. Book your tickets today online at swindontheatres.co.uk or through the Ticket Office on 01793 524481.





