Programming Revealed For Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024 in March

The festival will take place Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March.  

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Storyhouse in Chester has announced the lineup for the highly anticipated Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024, which will take place Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March.  

A vibrant celebration coinciding with International Women's Day in March. This annual festival, now in its fourth year is curated by a diverse group of women from Chester, promises a transformative experience filled with thought-provoking discussions, empowering workshops, and captivating performances. 

Urgent Conversations: 

As women's rights, equality, and well-being take centre stage globally, Storyhouse Women Weekend aims to address these urgent issues head-on. With a carefully curated programme, the festival seeks to amplify voices, share stories, and provoke thought on critical topics including gender equality, climate action, mental health, and more. 

Diverse Perspectives and Inclusive Events: 

The festival features a rich and diverse lineup of events designed to engage attendees of all ages and backgrounds. From insightful panel discussions and thought-provoking workshops to soulful performances and interactive sessions, Storyhouse Women Weekend offers something for everyone. 

Programme Highlights: 

Keynote Address: Activist Patsy Stevenson, who went viral after a photo of her arrest at the Sarah Everrard vigil, will deliver a keynote speech on reclaiming our streets, challenging misogyny in the police force, and inspiring positive change. 

Talks: Explore diverse topics such as female hormones, purpose finding, open water swimming, the gender pay gap, imposter syndrome, the impact of caring responsibilities, grief, and honour-based abuse through insightful talks by experts and activists. 

Workshops: Engage in hands-on and interactive workshops covering self-defence, confidence, dance, writing comedy, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) tapping, yoga, an eco-walk, finances, menopause in the workplace, the menstrual cycle, and the power of vision boards to transform your life. 

Performances: Enjoy soulful performances, including music from Angeline Morrisey, Clara Day, a Bollywood dance performance, Dee sign choir and a comedy night with award-winning writer and performer Molly Naylor.  

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse said, "Storyhouse Women Weekend is not just a festival; it's a movement towards empowerment and positive change.  

The weekend aims to create a space where every voice is valued, fostering meaningful connections, and inspiring positive change. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate, share their thoughts, and connect with fellow festival-goers who share a passion for progress. 

Join us on this transformative journey, leave inspired, informed, and ready to carry the momentum forward. We cant wait to welcome you!"

A weekend pass for Storyhouse Women is £10, individual events are £5 or free. With some events individually priced.  

Booking limited, find out more at storyhouse.com  




