Programming Revealed For Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024 in March

The festival will take place Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March.
Storyhouse in Chester has announced the lineup for the highly anticipated Storyhouse Women Weekend 2024, which will take place Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March.
A vibrant celebration coinciding with International Women's Day in March. This annual festival, now in its fourth year is curated by a diverse group of women from Chester, promises a transformative experience filled with thought-provoking discussions, empowering workshops, and captivating performances.
As women's rights, equality, and well-being take centre stage globally, Storyhouse Women Weekend aims to address these urgent issues head-on. With a carefully curated programme, the festival seeks to amplify voices, share stories, and provoke thought on critical topics including gender equality, climate action, mental health, and more.
The festival features a rich and diverse lineup of events designed to engage attendees of all ages and backgrounds. From insightful panel discussions and thought-provoking workshops to soulful performances and interactive sessions, Storyhouse Women Weekend offers something for everyone.
Keynote Address: Activist Patsy Stevenson, who went viral after a photo of her arrest at the Sarah Everrard vigil, will deliver a keynote speech on reclaiming our streets, challenging misogyny in the police force, and inspiring positive change.
Talks: Explore diverse topics such as female hormones, purpose finding, open water swimming, the gender pay gap, imposter syndrome, the impact of caring responsibilities, grief, and honour-based abuse through insightful talks by experts and activists.
Workshops: Engage in hands-on and interactive workshops covering self-defence, confidence, dance, writing comedy, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) tapping, yoga, an eco-walk, finances, menopause in the workplace, the menstrual cycle, and the power of vision boards to transform your life.
Performances: Enjoy soulful performances, including music from Angeline Morrisey, Clara Day, a Bollywood dance performance, Dee sign choir and a comedy night with award-winning writer and performer Molly Naylor.
Suzie Henderson, Creative Director at Storyhouse said, "Storyhouse Women Weekend is not just a festival; it's a movement towards empowerment and positive change.
The weekend aims to create a space where every voice is valued, fostering meaningful connections, and inspiring positive change. Attendees are encouraged to actively participate, share their thoughts, and connect with fellow festival-goers who share a passion for progress.
Join us on this transformative journey, leave inspired, informed, and ready to carry the momentum forward. We cant wait to welcome you!"
A weekend pass for Storyhouse Women is £10, individual events are £5 or free. With some events individually priced.
Booking limited, find out more at storyhouse.com
