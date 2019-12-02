Pitlochry Festival Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Pitlochry's 2020 Season, announced today, is a great blend of new work from leading Scottish writers, timeless favourites and an extraordinary Broadway Musical.

The talents of David Greig, Frances Poet, Tennessee Williams, Amanda Whittington, and Noel Coward combine with lyrics from Stephen Sondheim will feature in Elizabeth Newman's second Summer Season at Pitlochry. Newman directs along with Pitlochry's three new associate directors Caitlin Skinner, Amy Liptrott and Ben Occhipinti, in a six strong Summer Season of Theatre, for everyone.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman commented:

"We are thrilled to share our 2020 Summer Season with you. We were proud to connect with thousands more people than expected last summer and we hope to make even more new friends this year, as well as welcoming our old friends back. We are very excited to produce two new dramas, alongside classics, works with music and contemporary plays. As we reach out and connect with our communities, we are being inspired to make more art in Pitlochry and beyond. Our Shades of Tay series (50 pieces of art inspired by the River Tay) will be a great way for us to continue to be in a dialogue over the next three years. We look forward to dedicating the time to make work that really celebrates Scotland's glorious landscape, our important heritage and truly extraordinary people."

Gypsy

A musical fable, widely considered to be one of the best Broadway shows in history. Directed by Ben Occhipinti, expect all the great hits Let Me Entertain You and You Gotta Get A Gimmick. (Opens 22 May)

Adventures With The Painted People

A World Premiere written by David Greig, Scotland's foremost, award-winning playwright. It's a compelling story about love and culture, set on the banks of the River Tay. A River Movie for the stage. Directed by Elizabeth Newman. David Greig's award-winning work has been performed and produced all over the world. Recent acclaimed adaptations include Solaris, Local Hero and Touching the Void. His original plays include Europe, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Midsummer, Outlying Islands and Pyrenees. This will be Greig's first original play since The Events in 2013. (Opens 23 July)

Shades of Tay

David Greig's new play has been commissioned as part of Shades of Tay, an innovative three- year artistic project, celebrating the River Tay. Greig's commission will also inspire five of the fifty commissions including an archeology project, pottery, jewelry, cave painting and songs. Newman's commitment to new work that is made with and for communities has inspired her to create Shades of Tay with various different partners.

Sense and Sensibility

A new adaptation of the classic Austen novel by award winning Glasgow based playwright Frances Poet. Also directed by Newman, this will be a riveting, romantic exploration of the tension of her times and our own. (Opens 27 Aug)

Kiss Me Quickstep

Written by award winning Amanda Whittington and directed by Caitlin Skinner. From the ballrooms of Blackpool, we meet three couple who are a striving to win. But what lurks beneath the blinding dentistry and fake tans? Strictly comes dancing to Pitlochry this summer. (Opens 12 Jun)

Private Lives

Fast-paced, witty, and passionate, Noel Coward's comedy is a delightful, romantic comedy of manners. It's his greatest - Tony and Olivier award-winning - success and it will be directed by Amy Liptrott. (Opens 5 Jun)

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

A Pulitzer prize-winning drama, directed by Elizabeth Newman. Tennessee Williams explores universal themes of greed, desire and death. (Opens 19 Jul)

For further info on the Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2020 Season visit https://pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com





