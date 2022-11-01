Pinch Punch Presents THE IMPROVISED PANTO!
Using audience suggestions, 5 improvisers will create a one-of-a-kind, musical pantomime just for you!
This festive season, join Pinch Punch as they perform The Improvised Panto. Using audience suggestions, 5 improvisers will create a one-of-a-kind, musical pantomime just for you!
Whether you want a winter-in-Whitehall politico panto or a night-at-the-movies escapade, you're guaranteed a raucous night of fun and fantasy you'll never forget. Boo the villains, cheer the heroes and beware the dame as you help your characters find their happily ever after!
A comedy-packed show featuring improvised songs and fantastical storytelling. After a season of sell-out performances at The Bishop's Palace, Thorington Theatre and The Brighton Open Air Theatre (Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit), Pinch Punch are bringing The Improvised Panto to the Canal Café Theatre this Christmas.
The Improvised Panto features a rotating cast of 5 performers. Cast includes: Maya-Nika Bewley, Will Beynon, Lottie Davies, Angela Eyton, David Fenne, Beth Lilly, Eoin McAndrew, Duncan Mitchell, Sophie Warren.
For more information visit https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/the-improvised-panto/
020 7289 6054
Tickets: £13/£11 (+ £1.50 booking fee)
