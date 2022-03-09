Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: See Louise Redknapp & More in New Images of FATAL ATTRACTION

Louise joins the tour in the role of Beth Gallagher alongside Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who has moved into the role of Alex Forrest.

Mar. 9, 2022  

Tonight (Wednesday 9th March, 2022) marks Louise Redknapp's debut in the UK tour of Fatal Attraction.

Get a first look at photos below!

Based on the iconic movie phenomenon, she joins the tour in the role of Beth Gallagher alongside Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who has moved into the role of Alex Forrest.

For more information visit: https://fatalattractionplay.com/



