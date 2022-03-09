Photos: See Louise Redknapp & More in New Images of FATAL ATTRACTION
Louise joins the tour in the role of Beth Gallagher alongside Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who has moved into the role of Alex Forrest.
Tonight (Wednesday 9th March, 2022) marks Louise Redknapp's debut in the UK tour of Fatal Attraction.
Get a first look at photos below!
Based on the iconic movie phenomenon, she joins the tour in the role of Beth Gallagher alongside Oliver Farnworth as Dan Gallagher and Susie Amy who has moved into the role of Alex Forrest.
For more information visit: https://fatalattractionplay.com/
Photo credit: Tristram Kenton
