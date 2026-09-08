Photos: Rufus Hound and More in THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER UK Tour
The tour will continue through 20 March 2027.
All new rehearsal photos have been released from the UK and Ireland tour of The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller from Torben Betts - writer of plays Murder at Midnight and Murder in the Dark. The tour will continue through 20 March 2027. Check out the photos below!
Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) stars as TV medium Darius Divine alongside Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street and Torben Betts’ Murder in the Dark and Murder at Midnight) as Miriam, Carla Mendonça (Coronation Street, My Parents are Aliens) as Susannah, Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) as Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) as Jen, and Andy McLeod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) as Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn.
When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn’t expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
Rufus Hound and Carla Mendonça
Carla Mendonça, Susie Blake and Rufus Hound
Carla Mendonça
Aisha Jawando and Carla Mendonça
Susie Blake, Beth Lilly, Rufus Hound, Carla Mendonça
Carla Mendonça, Susie Blake, Rufus Hound, Beth Lilly
Carla Mendonça, Susie Blake, Beth Lilly, Rufus Hound
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Lucy Beaumont presents Bad At Quiz Shows, Good With Weirdos
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/18-11/18)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Royal Spa Centre (3/06-3/06)
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Count Arthur Strong - And it''s Goodnight from Me!
Scarborough Spa Suncourt (4/18-4/18)
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Reuben Solo: Someone in This Crowd Will Betray Me [Revenge Edition]
Fairfield Social Club (9/10-9/11)
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The Fulltone Orchestra: Symphonic Enya
Wiltshire Music Centre (10/18-10/18)
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Jack the Ripper: Theatre show Kingskerswell
Kingskerswell Village hall (11/14-11/14)
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What The Ladybird Heard At Christmas
Royal & Derngate (11/28-12/31)
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Back to the Future The Musical
Bristol Hippodrome (10/08-11/21)
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Compagnie La Tempête: Obsession
Barbican (3/03-3/03)