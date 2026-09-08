Photos: Rufus Hound and More in THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER UK Tour

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released from the UK and Ireland tour of The Other Side of Murder, a new comedy thriller from Torben Betts - writer of plays Murder at Midnight and Murder in the Dark. The tour will continue through 20 March 2027. Check out the photos below!

Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) stars as TV medium Darius Divine alongside Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street and Torben Betts’ Murder in the Dark and Murder at Midnight) as Miriam, Carla Mendonça (Coronation Street, My Parents are Aliens) as Susannah, Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) as Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) as Jen, and Andy McLeod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) as Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn.

When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn’t expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming