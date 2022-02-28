Photos: Pilot Theatre Presents THE BONE SPARROW

Pilot Theatre has today released production images for the world premiere of S. Shakthidharan (Counting and Cracking, Sydney Festival) adaptation of Zana Fraillon's award winning book The Bone Sparrow.

Opening this week at York Theatre Royal ahead of a 7-week national tour, the images feature cast members Yaamin Chowdhury as Subhi); Mary Roubos as Jimmie. Elmi Rashid Elmi as Eli; Jum Faruq as Duck; Kiran L. Dadlani as Maa; Siobhan Athwal as Queenie; Devesh Kishore as Harvey/ Ba/ Nasir and Mackenzie Scott as Beaver.

The Bone Sparrow tells the story of Subhi, a refugee who was born in an Australian detention centre to a mother who had fled violence in his Myanmar homeland. Physically, Subhi's world is confined by the fences of the detention centre in which he lives, but through stories, relationships, and encounters, a wider but not always comfortable world emerges. Based on the award-winning novel, The Bone Sparrow is a timely new play that deals directly with questions about migration, human rights, and our broader humanity.

The production is directed by Esther Richardson (Noughts and Crosses and Crongton Knights, Pilot Theatre), designed by Miriam Nabarro (I Told My Mum I was Going on a RE trip, 20 Stories High/Contact Theatre) and features music composed by British-Asian clarinettist Arun Ghosh (Noughts and Crosses, Pilot Theatre).

The Bone Sparrow will be the third co-production between Pilot Theatre, Derby Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Mercury Theatre Colchester, and York Theatre Royal who formed a new partnership to develop theatre for younger audiences. From 2019-2023 the consortium will commission and co-produce an original mid-scale production each year.

After its opening run at York Theatre Royal from 25 February -5 March 2022, The Bone Sparrow will tour to Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (8-12 March), Derby Theatre (15-19 March), Belgrade Theatre Coventry (22-26 March), Mercury Theatre Colchester (29 March-2 April), and Theatre Peckham (7-23 April).

For more information on The Bone Sparrow visit https://www.pilot-theatre.com/present-work/the-bone-sparrow

For further information on the tour visit www.pilot-theatre.com

Photo Credit: Robert Day