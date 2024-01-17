Photos: Original Theatre Presents A Winter/Spring 2024 Tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson's THE TIME MACHINE

Join George, Amy and Michael for the premiere of their brand-new version of The Time Machine.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Original Theatre presents a Winter/Spring 2024 tour of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s The Time Machine – A Comedy. Get a first look at the cast in action.

The Winter/Spring 2024 tour of The Time Machine - A Comedy, will star Michael Dylan (Wilf) and Amy Revelle (Offside), who appeared in the 2023 Spring tour and the London Premiere run at the Park Theatre at the end of last year. They will be joined by George Kemp (Jack Absolute Flies Again), who takes over his role from Dave Hearn after the Park Theatre run.

Join George, Amy and Michael for the premiere of their brand-new version of The Time Machine. H G Wells’ comic deadly serious masterpiece will never be the same again as this hapless highly skilled group of actors embark on a journey of a lifetime!  Will George persuade the others to stick to the script he’s worked so hard on? Will Michael be able to explain time travel without the help of excessive props? Will Amy get to sing her Cher tribute? And ultimately… will they be able to defeat the space time paradox - or at least get through the second half? 


The Time Machine - A Comedy will tour to The Lowry, Salford (23-27 January), Exeter Northcott Theatre (5-8 February), Cambridge Arts Theatre (13-17 February), Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (20-24 February), Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (27 February - 2 March), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (5-9 March), Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (12-16 March), Lichfield Garrick Theatre (19-23 March), Royal & Derngate, Northampton (26-30 March) and Leeds Playhouse (2-6 April).

From the team behind the smash-hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Time Machine - A Comedy is directed by Orla O’Loughlin and designed by Fred Meller, with lighting design by Colin Grenfell and Sound Design by Greg Clarke. 

To find out more, visit: Click Here.

Warning: may contain Cher tunes. Age guidance: 10+.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Michael Dylan

George Kemp, Michael Dylan, Amy Revelle

Michael Dylan, Amy Revelle

George Kemp, Michael Dylan, Amy Revelle

George Kemp

Amy Revelle

George Kemp, Amy Revelle, Michael Dylan

George Kemp, Michael Dylan, Amy Revelle




