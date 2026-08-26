Photos: Inside Rehearsals for DANDELIONS AND POPPY at The Hope Theatre
Performances will run September 1-3.
Rehearsals are underway for Hosanna Johnson's Dandelions and Poppy, a new play exploring queer identity, family and faith, coming to The Hope Theatre from 1-3 September as part of there new writing season. Take a first look inside the rehearsal room below.
Starring Johnson alongside Alice Mae Walker (Grantchester, Doc Martin, Midas Man), the intimate two-hander follows young people navigating the complexities of identity, relationships and the expectations placed upon them by the people and communities around them.
With rehearsals now underway, Johnson and Walker are bringing these relationships to life in a production centred on the performers and their connection.
Directed and designed by Lev Govorovski, with original music from Archie Jennings. Dandelions and Poppy will play at The Hope Theatre for three performances this September.
Alice Mae Walker, Hosanna Johnson
Alice Mae Walker, Hosanna Johnson
Hosanna Johnson
Alice Mae Walker, Hosanna Johnson
Alice Mae Walker, Hosanna Johnson, Lev Govorovski
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