Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Ravenscourt will debut in the theatre’s Downstairs space from 23 September until 29 October.   

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 07, 2022  

Rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of Ravenscourt, written by Georgina Burns and directed by Hampstead Theatre's Associate Director, Tessa Walker. Ravenscourt will debut in the theatre's Downstairs space from 23 September until 29 October.

Idealistic and driven, Lydia is a mental-health professional determined to make a difference. She has given up her comfortable job in private practice to become a therapist at Ravenscourt - where society's most in need can receive treatment. And making progress in treating Daniel - an angry and depressed young man who everybody else has written off - feels genuinely worthwhile. But as Lydia settles into the job, she starts to realise how high the odds are stacked against her being able to really change things for Daniel. Maybe the cynics are right: the system is broken and nobody cares...

The world premiere of Ravenscourt will feature Josef Davies (1917, Dreamworks; Hangmen, Royal Court/Wyndham's), Jon Foster (The Salisbury Poisonings, BBC; Every Day I Make Greatness Happen; Hampstead Theatre), Andrea Hall (Honour, ITV; Shook, Southwark Playhouse) and Lizzy Watts (The Durrells, ITV; Either, Hampstead Theatre).

Georgina Burns is an alumnus of Hampstead Theatre's INSPIRE course for emerging playwrights; Ravenscourt is her first produced full-length play.

Hampstead Theatre's Associate Artist Tessa Walker (Big Big Sky, The Glad Game) directs. Walker is joined by designer, Debbie Duru; lighting designer, Matt Haskins; sound designer Anna Short; fight director Philip d'Orléans; movement director, Rebecca Wield and assistant director, Sam Edmunds.

Photo Credit: Chiara Wakeley

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre





More Hot Stories For You


Four Boys Cast As Charlie Bucket In CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Leeds Playhouse This ChristmasFour Boys Cast As Charlie Bucket In CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Leeds Playhouse This Christmas
September 6, 2022

Meet the fabulous four young northern actors who will take on the timeless role of Charlie Bucket in Leeds Playhouse's production presented in association with Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical, which runs at the Playhouse from 18 November to 23 January.
TV Star Lucy Speed To Direct Her First Play At Kings Head TheatreTV Star Lucy Speed To Direct Her First Play At Kings Head Theatre
September 6, 2022

Actress Lucy Speed is set to make her directorial debut with a new play about first time motherhood at Mark Ravenhill's Kings Head Theatre in Islington.
Full Cast Announced for Christmas Panto ROBIN HOOD at the Northcott TheatreFull Cast Announced for Christmas Panto ROBIN HOOD at the Northcott Theatre
September 6, 2022

Exeter Northcott Theatre and Le Navet Bete announced the full cast for their new family Christmas pantomime Robin Hood, which runs at the Northcott Theatre from 9 December 2022 until 7 January 2023.
TANZ Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in NovemberTANZ Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in November
September 6, 2022

Battersea Arts Centre will host the UK premiere of TANZ this autumn, inviting choreographer Florentina Holzinger to debut this extraordinary work.
Photos: First Look at ANTIGONE at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: First Look at ANTIGONE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
September 6, 2022

Check out all new production photos  from Antigone at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre which opens on Friday this week.