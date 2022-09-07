Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RAVENSCOURT at Hampstead Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of Ravenscourt, written by Georgina Burns and directed by Hampstead Theatre's Associate Director, Tessa Walker. Ravenscourt will debut in the theatre's Downstairs space from 23 September until 29 October.

Idealistic and driven, Lydia is a mental-health professional determined to make a difference. She has given up her comfortable job in private practice to become a therapist at Ravenscourt - where society's most in need can receive treatment. And making progress in treating Daniel - an angry and depressed young man who everybody else has written off - feels genuinely worthwhile. But as Lydia settles into the job, she starts to realise how high the odds are stacked against her being able to really change things for Daniel. Maybe the cynics are right: the system is broken and nobody cares...

The world premiere of Ravenscourt will feature Josef Davies (1917, Dreamworks; Hangmen, Royal Court/Wyndham's), Jon Foster (The Salisbury Poisonings, BBC; Every Day I Make Greatness Happen; Hampstead Theatre), Andrea Hall (Honour, ITV; Shook, Southwark Playhouse) and Lizzy Watts (The Durrells, ITV; Either, Hampstead Theatre).

Georgina Burns is an alumnus of Hampstead Theatre's INSPIRE course for emerging playwrights; Ravenscourt is her first produced full-length play.

Hampstead Theatre's Associate Artist Tessa Walker (Big Big Sky, The Glad Game) directs. Walker is joined by designer, Debbie Duru; lighting designer, Matt Haskins; sound designer Anna Short; fight director Philip d'Orléans; movement director, Rebecca Wield and assistant director, Sam Edmunds.