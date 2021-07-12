Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Greenwich Theatre's PINOCCHIO

New rehearsal images have been released for Greenwich Theatre's upcoming summer rep season, which will present a retelling of Pinocchio alongside the Wolves of Willoughby Chase. Bringing together music, magical storytelling and puppetry for a theatrical adventure, the venue will present some much needed escapism on the stage.

Check out the photos below!

The season runs Thursday 5th August - Sunday 5th September 2021.

Greenwich Theatre's favourite pantomime villain Anthony Spargo (Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain Part One and Two, Garrick Theatre; co-writer of Olivier nominated Alice's Adventures Underground for Les Enfants Terribles) will join an ensemble cast, taking on numerous roles across both productions. Further casting includes Alice DeWarrenne, David Haller, Cassandra Hercules, Serin Ibrahim, Adam Karim and Reice Weathers.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli