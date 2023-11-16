Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Corn Exchange Newbury

Performances run Friday 24th November – Sunday 31st December 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

All new rehearsal photos have been released for this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury, Beauty and the Beast! Check out the photos below! 

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Newbury, with a cast that includes Robbie Noonan (Winnie The Pooh, Riverside Studios/UK Tour, Avenue Q, UK Tour), Jade Johnson (Help! We Are Still Alive, Seven Dials Playhouse; The Book of Mormon, West End), and Graham Mackay-Bruce (The Phantom of the Opera, West End; Chicago, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as the Dame, alongside a multi-talented cast of both Newbury panto veterans and newcomers.

Beauty and the Beast is written and directed by Plested, Brown and Wilsher Pantomime, who are Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher. They have delighted Newbury audiences for the past four years with their hilarious and fresh takes on much-loved pantomime tales Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin and Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk. Joining them to make up the creative team are set & costume designer Mark Walters (Glitter Pantomimes), choreographer and assistant director Holly Hughes (Anyone can Whistle, Union Theatre), music supervisor James Keay (Mother Goose, West End/UK Tour) and musical director Ben Barrow (Footloose, UK Tour). Lighting design is by in-house team Guy Dickens and Vicky Allen, with sound design by Nathan Smith. 

 

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Amanda Wilsher

Ben Barrow

Chloe Gentle and Nathan Shaw

Graham Mackay-Bruce

Graham Mackay-Bruce

Holly Hughes

Jade Johnson and Jenny Perry

Jade Johnson

Jenny Perry

Nathan Shaw and Lois Glenister

Company

Company

Company



