Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse



Wiltshire Creative today has shared a look inside rehearsal for Lucy Kirkwood's The Children, opening at Salisbury Playhouse next month. Belinda Lang directs Christine Kavanagh (Rose), Joanne Pearce (Hazel) and Brian Protheroe (Robin). The production opens on 8 April 2022, with previews from 7 April and runs until 23 April.

Director: Belinda Lang; Set and Costume Design: Michael Taylor; Lighting Design: Matthew Eagland; Sound Design: Andrea J Cox; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG

"Retired people are like nuclear power stations. We like to live by the sea."

Two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request.