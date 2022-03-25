Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse

pixeltracker

The production opens on 8 April 2022, with previews from 7 April and runs until 23 April.

Mar. 25, 2022  


Wiltshire Creative today has shared a look inside rehearsal for Lucy Kirkwood's The Children, opening at Salisbury Playhouse next month. Belinda Lang directs Christine Kavanagh (Rose), Joanne Pearce (Hazel) and Brian Protheroe (Robin). The production opens on 8 April 2022, with previews from 7 April and runs until 23 April.

Director: Belinda Lang; Set and Costume Design: Michael Taylor; Lighting Design: Matthew Eagland; Sound Design: Andrea J Cox; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG

"Retired people are like nuclear power stations. We like to live by the sea."

Two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal

Photos: In Rehearsal for For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse
THE CHILDREN in Rehearsal



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stray Dog Theatre To Present TRIASSIC PARQ: THE MUSICAL
  • The Fabulous Fox Theatre Announces 2022-2023 U.S. Bank Broadway Series
  • CHICAGO Will Relaunch National Tour
  • William Shatner, Carl Weathers, Kevin Smith Headline Roster at FAN EXPO St. Louis