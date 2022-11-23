Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at York Theatre Royal

Rehearsals began this week for a show promising laughter, music and family fun galore – with a sprinkling of fairy dust.

Nov. 23, 2022  

CBeebies favourite Maddie Moate and three stars of last year's Cinderella fly into York Theatre Royal for this year's swashbuckling family pantomime All New Adventures of Peter Pan from 2 December to 2 January.

This is the second co-production between York Theatre Royal and Evolution Productions. The first in 2021, Cinderella, was nominated as Best Pantomime (500-900 seats) at the British Pantomime Awards while Paul Hawkyard and Robin Simpson, who played the Ugly Sisters, were nominated as Best Uglys at the same awards.

The pair return for this year's pantomime - Paul as villainous Captain Hook and Robin as Mrs Smee.

Also back is last year's Cinderella Faye Campbell. She made her York pantomime debut in The Travelling Pantomime which toured to 18 community venues around the city.

Maddie Moate, who plays naughty fairy Tinkerbell, presents the popular CBeebies series Do You Know? as well as her own science and technology You Tube channel. She also makes and presents films for educational You Tube channels.

Jason Battersby, who plays Peter Pan, appeared Crazy For You at Chichester Festival Theatre during the summer and played Lead Shadow in Wendy and Peter at Leeds Playhouse last Christmas.

Jonny Weldon, who plays pirate Starkey, was in the musical version of 101 Dalmatians at Regents Park Open Air Theatre in London this summer. His childhood stage appearances include Mary Poppins and Les Miserables. He went viral on social media topping millions of views for his comedy sketches.

Francesca Benton-Stace plays Wendy and Mermaid and in the Ensemble are Emily Taylor, Amy Hammond, Lauren Richardson, Luke Lucas, Khan Rasul and Thomas Yeomans. Acrobats Mohammed Iddi, Karina Ngade and Mbaraka Omari complete the cast.

CREATIVES:

Writer: Paul Hendy. Director: Juliet Forster

Choreographer: Hayley Del Harrison. Lighting Designer: Alexandra Stafford

Fight Director: Duncan Woodruff. Musical Director: Ben Dovey. Guitarist: Neil Morgan. Drummer: Edwin Gray

Maddie Moate, Jason Battersby, Paul Hawkyard, Francesca Benton-Stace, Robin Simpson, Faye Campbell & Jonny Weldon
Maddie Moate, Jason Battersby, Paul Hawkyard, Francesca Benton-Stace, Robin Simpson, Faye Campbell & Jonny Weldon

Maddie Moate
Maddie Moate

Maddie Moate & Faye Campbell
Maddie Moate & Faye Campbell

Robin Simpson, Paul Hawkyards & Jonny Aeldon
Robin Simpson, Paul Hawkyards & Jonny Aeldon

Jason Battersby
Jason Battersby

Francesca Benton-Stace
Francesca Benton-Stace

Faye Campbell
Faye Campbell

Khan Rasul, Luke Lucas, Emily Taylor, Lauren Richardson, Amy Hammond & Thomas Yeomans
Khan Rasul, Luke Lucas, Emily Taylor, Lauren Richardson, Amy Hammond & Thomas Yeomans

Robin Simpson & Jonny Weldon
Robin Simpson & Jonny Weldon




