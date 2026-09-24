Photos: GHOSTS in Rehearsal at Jermyn Street Theatre
The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts at Jermyn Street Theatre. Kwame Owusu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders), Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand), Peter F Gardiner (Jacob Engstrand), Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving), and Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving). The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026. Check out the photos below!
Norway, 1890. Years ago, Helene sent her beloved son away from the family home. Today, Oswald returns. His arrival coincides with the grand opening of an orphanage to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his father’s death. But as mother and son reunite, long-buried secrets emerge - setting off a chain reaction that threatens to consume them both.
Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu directs Richard Eyre’s powerful adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts. This family drama examines our hunger to be free - from our past, society, and destiny - and the cost on the people that we love the most.
Photo Credit: Alex Brenner
Kwame Owusu, Oliver Alvin Wilson, Joe Pitts, and Flora Montgomery
Oliver Alvin Wilson and Cecilia Appiah
Oliver Alvin Wilson and Flora Montgomery
Flora Montgomery and Oliver Alvin Wilson
Cecilia Appiah and Peter F Gardiner
Kwame Owusu and Oliver Alvin Wilson
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