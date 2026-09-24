Photos: GHOSTS in Rehearsal at Jermyn Street Theatre

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Richard Eyre's adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's Ghosts at Jermyn Street Theatre. Kwame Owusu directs Oliver Alvin-Wilson (Pastor Manders), Cecilia Appiah (Regina Engstrand), Peter F Gardiner (Jacob Engstrand), Flora Montgomery (Helene Alving), and Joe Pitts (Oswald Alving). The production will open on 14 October, with previews from 8 October, and runs until 14 November 2026. Check out the photos below!

Norway, 1890. Years ago, Helene sent her beloved son away from the family home. Today, Oswald returns. His arrival coincides with the grand opening of an orphanage to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his father’s death. But as mother and son reunite, long-buried secrets emerge - setting off a chain reaction that threatens to consume them both.



Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu directs Richard Eyre’s powerful adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts. This family drama examines our hunger to be free - from our past, society, and destiny - and the cost on the people that we love the most.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 04 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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