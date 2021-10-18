Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WUTHERING HEIGHTS

All new production photos have been released for Wise Children's UK tour of Wuthering Heights, adapted and directed by Emma Rice, and starring Lucy McCormick and Ash Hunter as Cathy and Heathcliff respectively. The production opens at Bristol Old Vic on 20 October before a UK tour, including a run at the National Theatre, through to May 2022. The show will also be livestreamed from Bristol Old Vic, 4-6 November.

The Yorkshire moors tell an epic story of love, revenge and redemption. Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed.

Shot through with music, dance, passion and hope, Emma Rice transforms Emily Brontë's masterpiece into a powerful and uniquely theatrical experience. Lucy McCormick leads the company of performers and musicians in this intoxicating revenge tragedy for our time.

Photo Credit: Steve Tanner