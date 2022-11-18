Photos: First Look at the New Vic's ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre have today released a first look at the production photos for Theresa Heskins' adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. Check them out below!

The production images feature cast members Danielle Bird, Victoria Brazier, Katie Cannon, Jimmy Chambers, Angelina Chudi, Stasha Dukic, Eleanor Fransch, Lucinda Freeburn, Matthew Ganley, Purvi Parmar, Kyle Potter, Peter Watts and Madeleine Wilshire.

Running until Saturday 28 January 2023, this adaptation of the Lewis Carroll classic by New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins is one of the New Vic's best-loved Christmas shows and will be captivatingly brought to fresh life by the same creative team behind the theatre's previous successful Christmas productions including last year's UK Theatre award-nominated Beauty and the Beast and the theatre's UK Theatre award-winning The Snow Queen, which won the accolade for Best Show for Children and Young People in 2017.

In true New Vic style, Alice in Wonderland is set to be an adventure like no other, filled with fun, laughter, live music and many magical moments, giving the young, and young-at-heart, a joyful festive treat this year.

Alice in Wonderland will take to the stage at the New Vic from Friday 18 November 2022 to Saturday 28 January 2023. For more information visit newvictheatre.org.uk.