Photos: First Look at STARCROSSED at Wilton's Music Hall

A fresh and sexy twist on one of the world's most famous love stories, 'Starcrossed' reveals the intrigue and passion of a forbidden romance between 'Romeo & Juliet' characters Mercutio and Tybalt - forged in strife, stifled by circumstance and silenced by history.



Connor Delves (who created the role of Mercutio in New York and Washington D.C.), Tommy Sim'aan (Tybalt) and Gethin Alderman (The Player) are joined by Ed Tunningley as understudy.



Reimagining Shakespeare's verse for the modern age, giving unfairly sidelined characters new life, Rachel Garnet's tender, witty and heart-wrenching play will get its UK premiere, directed by Philip Wilson, at historic Wilton's Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world.



It will run from 1 -25 June, 2022.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith