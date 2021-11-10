Photos: First Look at SAMSKARA at The Yard Theatre

Get a first look at the world premiere of SAMSKARA at The Yard Theatre.

Commissioned by The Yard Theatre, the world premiere of SAMSKARA, written, directed & choreographed by Lanre Malaolu, examines four generations of black men as they try to understand themselves in a world which tells them they have to be strong.

Inspired by real-life testimony and told through an explosive fusion of physical theatre, hip-hop dance and text, SAMSKARA explores vulnerability, emotional trauma and how cycles of fathering affect masculinity. This soul-bearing odyssey by award-winning artist Lanre Malaolu untangles what it means to be a black man in 21st Century Britain. What will be passed on and what will be left behind?

SAMSKARA will star Paaliba Abugre (Heartbeat Of Home, Europe & Asia tour); Oliver Alvin-Wilson (All's Well That Ends Well, National Theatre; Nine Night, National Theatre and Trafalgar Studios; for TV Wonder Woman 1984; The Huntsman; Lovesick (Netflix) and Misfits); Ntonga Mwanza (Hotel, National Theatre); Valentine Olukoga (The Fishermen, Trafalgar Studios; Liberian Girl, Royal Court); and Razak Osman (Katya Kabanova, Royal Opera House, Wolf of Wall Street, The immersive play).

The Creative Team includes: composer Jan Baranowski, a pioneer at the forefront of electronic music; interdisciplinary artist and choreographer Rochea Dyer; associate designer Natalie Pryce (Is God Is at the Royal Court); spoken-word poet, playwright and theatre director Kirk-Ann Roberts (Breakin' Convention); director, dramaturg, writer and associate director at The Yard Anthony Simpson-Pike; and lighting designer Ali Hunter.