Photos: First Look at Robert Daws in Rehearsals for WODEHOUSE IN WONDERLAND

Cahoots Theatre Company Ltd in association with Jamie Clark Theatre will present the UK premiere of William Humble's play Wodehouse in Wonderland, starring Robert Daws and directed by Robin Herford, on a UK Tour which opens at Malvern Theatres on 26 January 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Based on the life and writings of P.G. Wodehouse, Wodehouse in Wonderland takes place in P.G. Wodehouse's New York State home in the 1950's. Plum, as he is known to family and friends, is working away at the latest adventures of Bertie Wooster but is interrupted by a young would-be biographer, his adored wife, daughter Snorkles, and his two Pekingese. He shares stories about how Jeeves entered his life, how he became addicted to American soap operas and why he wrote books that were 'like musical comedies without music'. He sings songs composed by Broadway legends with lyrics written by himself, and entertains the audience with characters such as Bertie Wooster, Jeeves, Lord Emsworth, Gussie Fink-Nottle and the squashily romantic Madeline Bassett...but there's also a darker story beneath the fun.



Wodehouse in Wonderland features songs by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Ivor Novello.