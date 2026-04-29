Video: Watch the Title Song From OKLAHOMA! in Concert at Carnegie Hall





Carnegie Hall has released new footage from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in concert, which was presented earlier this year starring Micaela Diamond, Emmett O’Hanlon, Andrew Durand, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ana Gasteyer, David Hyde Pierce, and more. Watch the company perform the title song now!

Featuring the Orchestra of St. Luke’s and conducted by Emmy- and Grammy–winning music director Rob Berman, the cast featured Diamond as Laurey Williams, O’Hanlon as Curly McLain, along with Parvesh Cheena and Jonathan Christopher.

The performance kicked off the Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 citywide festival, which runs through July 2026.

The groundbreaking 1943 musical Oklahoma!—which tells the story of love and rivalry in the American frontier—set a new standard for musical theater ushering in the “Golden Age” of Broadway musicals. This concert version of Oklahoma! with Orchestra of St. Luke’s features the original orchestrations by iconic Broadway and Hollywood arranger Robert Russell Bennett, whose contributions to Oklahoma! were indispensable.

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