Photos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning

The production runs until 15 July.
'Gypsy' starring Rebecca Thornhill as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins as her daughter Louise, running through 15 July, is The Mill at Sonning Theatre's biggest ever production.
Joining the previously announced Rebecca Thornhill as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins as her daughter Louise are:
Daniel Crowder (as Herbie), Samuel How (LA), Buna McCreary-Njie (Kansas), Tim Maxwell-Clarke (Pop), Peter Nash (Tulsa), Seren Sandham-Davies (Agnes), Marina Tavolieri (June), Laura Tyra (Tessie), Susannah van den Berg (Mazeppa), Joseph Vella (Yonkers), Natalie Winsor (Electra).
The children are played by
Baby June: Daisy Jeffcoate, Mia Burton, Isla Jones
Baby Louise: Sophie Bidgood, Aimee Brain, Sophie Lloyd
Newsboy: Avi Kruijt, Sacha Yarwood, Samuel Logan, George Clarke, Joshua Rowe, Harley Coles
Musicians: Joe Atkin-Reeves Woodwind, Callum White Drums and Percussion, Alexia Barbera Double Bass
‘Gypsy’, the story of burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee and her ultimate showbiz mother, Rose boasts a fabulous score by Jules Style and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, including the memorable songs ‘Let Me Entertain You’, ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’, ‘You Gotta Have a Gimmick’, ‘Some People’ and ‘All You Need Is The Girl’. This eagerly awaited production will be created by director Joseph Pitcher, musical arranger & musical director Francis Goodhand, design by Jason Denvir, costume design Natalie Titchener, lighting Design Nic Farman, Sound Design Chris Whybrow, casting Pearson Casting.
Photo credit: Andreas Lambis
Evelyn Hoskins, Rebecca Thornhill, Daniel Crowder
Mia Burton and the cast
Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins
Susannah Van Den Berg with Seren Sandham-Davies, Marina Tavolieri, Laura Tyrer
The company
