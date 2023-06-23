Photos: First Look at ROBIN HOOD: THE LEGEND. RE-WRITTEN. at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The production runs until 22 July.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released production photos for their production of Robin Hood: The Legend. Re-written. by former Kneehigh Co-Artistic Director Carl Grose (The Grinning Man, Dead Dog in a Suitcase). The production runs until 22 July.

Think you know the story of Robin Hood? Think again. Prepare for a thrilling new take on the classic tale, set in a desperate, divided kingdom where only the truly cunning can outwit the sheriff’s terrifying wrath. Promising humour, heart and a forest full of secrets, expect the arrows to fly in a bold new direction as trickery and truth collide with fiery results.

Told with epic storytelling, stirring songs, and absolutely no green tights (well, maybe just a flash), in the ancient, wooded heart of Regent’s Park, Robin Hood is a riotous folk tale for our times.

From the writer behind Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs), Grand Guignol and the West End musical The Grinning Man.

The cast includes: Charlotte Beaumont (Little Joan), Nandi Bhebhe (The Balladeer / Jenny), Stephanie Marion Fayerman (Betty), Dave Fishley (Bob Much), Stephanie Marion Fayerman (Betty), Samuel Gosrani (Will Scatlocke), TJ Holmes (Brasswilt / Robin Hood), Paul Hunter (The King), Katherine Manners (Simpkins), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Brokebrick / Robin Hood), Alex Mugnaioni (Baldwyn),  Simon Oskarsson (Boneweather / Robin Hood), Ellen Robertson (Marian), Dumile Sibanda (Woodnut), Ira Mandela Siobhan (Gisburne), Elexi Walker (Mary Tuck), and musicians Amena Alicia El-Kindy, Taya Ming and Marta Miranda.

Completing the creative team alongside Director Melly Still is Mike Ashcroft (Movement Director), John Bulleid (Illusion Designer), Joley Cragg (Musical Director),  Mauricio Elorriaga (Associate Set Designer), Poppy Franziska (Associate Director), Polly Jerrold (Casting Director), Emma Laxton (Sound Designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (Season Associate: Intimacy Support), Jenny Moore (Composer, Musical Supervisor & Additional Lyrics), Jeannette Nelson (Voice & Text Director), Deirdre O'Halloran (Dramaturg), Zoe Spurr (Lighting Designer), Chiara Stephenson (Set Designer), Olivia Walters (Associate Set Designer), and Samuel Wyer (Costume Designer).

 

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Alex Mugnaioni, Paul Hunter

Alex Mugnaioni

Charlotte Beaumont

Dumile Sibanda, Ira Mandela Siobhan

Elexi Walker

Ira Mandela Siobhan

Katherine Manners, Dumile Sibanda, Marta Miranda

Paul Hunter, Alex Mugnaioni

Paul Hunter

Samuel Gosrani

Shaun Yusuf McKee

Shaun Yusuf McKee, Simon Oskarsson

Shaun Yusuf McKee, Simon Oskarsson, TJ Holmes

Ensemble



