Photos: First Look at RED RIDING HOOD at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced the full cast for this year's pantomime, Red Riding Hood, directed by Robert Shaw Cameron. The cast includes Elise Zavou as Red, Phil Nichol as Granny, Jodie Jacobs as Woody, Ashley Goh as Bo Peep, Raphael Bushay as Wolf and Luke Latchman as Wolfie and Kirsty Whelan as Mum.

Stratford panto is back! Bringing you another jaw-dropping extravaganza this holiday season. With something for everyone, Stratford East pantomimes are constantly praised for turning classic stories on their head and making them relevant for our local community and beyond. And this year's festive treat, Red Riding Hood, promises to continue that legacy.

We're taking you into the deep, dark wood where our red-cloaked heroine soon discovers all is not quite as it seems...

With show-stopping new songs, thigh-slapping gags and breath-taking sets and costumes, we guarantee a brilliant night out for young and old alike.