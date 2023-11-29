Photos: First Look at POTTED PANTO at Reading Rep Theatre

The Reading Rep Theatre in Berkshire has released photos from Potted Panto, by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst. Performances run from Monday 27th November – Sunday 31st December 2023.

Check out the photos below!

Founding Artistic Director Paul Stacey said of Potted Panto, “Pantomime is a brilliant tradition in the UK, but sadly it's often not seen as great art. This panto, which covers almost every British panto, is a brilliant summation of everything that makes this tradition so special; from dance to music hall, slapstick to singing, drama to comedy and everything in between. It's not just a summary of panto, but a summary of everything that makes British theatre so special.”

The repertory company will comprise of Mark Desebrock (Hedda Gabler – Reading Rep, Hamlet – Almeida West End), Eugene Evans (Peter Pan – Reading Rep, Romeo 7 Juliet – Lyric Theatre), Orla O’Sullivan (War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and We’ll Catch Stardust Yes We Will - The Vaults) and Charlotte Warner (A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night’s Dream– Reading Rep). Three of the cast return to the theatre having performed in productions during Reading Rep’s tenth anniversary season last year.

More ticket and show information can be found at www.readingrep.com.