Photos: First Look at MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse

New production images have been released for Macbeth - an epic production in an epic space at Leeds Playhouse.

Running from 26 February to 19 March on the Quarry stage, Shakespeare's iconic tragedy has been re-envisioned by Director Amy Leach and Designer Hayley Grindle, giving audiences a thrilling visual and aural experience.

Amy found fertile ground in the brutal landscape of the Pennines and the Yorkshire Moors when creating the dark, haunted world of Macbeth, mining her own memories of growing up in East Lancashire, where the shadow of the Pendle Witch Trials of 1612 still looms.

The rest of the 11-strong cast are: Adam Bassett, who was Associate Director of the Playhouse's recent Ramps on the Moon production of Oliver Twist, as Macduff; Charlotte Arrowsmith (As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew for the RSC) as Lady Macduff and one of the three pivotal Witches; Benjamin Cawley (Dr Who, Shetland) as Ross; Kammy Darweish (Skyfall, Ackley Bridge) as Duncan; Tom Dawze, known to Playhouse audiences for Our Country's Good in 2018, as Lennox; Karina Jones (Measure for Measure, As You Like It for the RSC) as a Witch; Shahbaaz Khan (ROAD, Northern Stage) as Malcolm; Gabriel Paul, known to Playhouse audiences from Queen of Chapeltown in 2017 (which also featured Benjamin Cawley), as Banquo; and graduate actor Ashleigh Wilder as a Witch.

Four young Leeds actors are also sharing two roles across the run. Kenya Bowry and Angel Lekane play Fleance, Banquo's child, and Mae Brown and Scarlett Cohen play the Macduffs' child.

The creative team includes Set & Costume Designer Hayley Grindle, who has created numerous designs for Leeds Playhouse including the incredible sets for Oliver Twist and Hamlet; Associate Director and Audio Description Consultant Benjamin Wilson; Lighting Designer Chris Davey; Sound Designer & Composer Nicola T Chang; Movement Director Georgina Lamb; Fight Director Claire Llewellyn of Rc-Annie Ltd; Assistant Movement Director Bakani Pick-Up; Assistant Designer (and Leeds Playhouse Resident Designer) Warda Abbasi; Casting Director Lucy Casson; and BSL interpreters Dave Wycherley, Alexia Blohm-Pain, Vicci Ackroyd, Anna Smith, Emma Dawber and Sarah Cox. Cast members Adam Bassett and Charlotte Arrowsmith are also BSL Consultants for the production.

leedsplayhouse.org.uk