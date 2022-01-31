Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at HAMLET at Shakespeare's Globe

The production is showing in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe until 9 April.

Jan. 31, 2022  

The first production images have been released for Hamlet, currently showing in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe until 9 April.

Performed for the very first time in the candlelit playhouse, Hamlet is directed by The Globe's Associate Artistic Director, Sean Holmes.

In a world of surveillance and counter-surveillance, Hamlet is horrified by the role he seems required to play as madness threatens to rip apart the lies around him and expose the truth beneath. Sean Holmes' production explores Shakespeare's iconic tale of manipulation, disruption and coercion for the first time in the intimate Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Sean Holmes returns to the Playhouse after directing the ensemble productions of Henry VI and Richard III in the 2019 Winter Season. The role of Hamlet will be played by George Fouracres, who delighted audiences with his performances in the 2021 Summer Season productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night, also directed by Sean. George, an actor and comedian, is a member of the critically acclaimed sketch trio Daphne alongside Jason Forbes and Phil Wang.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Francesca Henry, George Fouracres

George Fouracres

Ed Gaughan

Nadi Kemp-Sayfi

George Fouracres

Polly Frame

George Fouracres

Irfan Shamji

George Fouracres

Polly Frame, Irfan Shamji

Polly Frame, Irfan Shamji

John Lightbody, Polly Frame, Irfan Shamji

George Fouracres

Rachel Hannah Clarke

George Fouracres

George Fouracres

Rachel Hannah Clark, Polly Frame, Irfan Shamji

John Lightbody

Francesca Henry

Polly Frame, Irfan Shamji, George Fouracres, John Lightbody

Polly Frame, Rachel Hannah Clarke

George Fouracres, Polly Frame, Irfan Shamji

Cast

Rachel Hannah Clarke


