Photos: First Look at FEELPLAY, on UK Tour

The show will tour to Hat Fair in Winchester on 3rd July and Greenwich + Docklands International Festival in London from 26th – 27th August.

May. 31, 2022  

All new production images have been released for FeelPlay, an immersive and interactive theatre show in which adults can reconnect with the restorative power of play through bouncy castles, ball pits and more!

Essentially a hybrid between theatre, therapy, and a large-scale inflatable playground, the experience has been created by Olivier Award-winning theatre artist Christopher Green (Tina C; Ida Barr; No Show, The Yard; Prurience, Southbank Centre, Guggenheim) in collaboration will Wellbeing Practitioner Lou Platt, and will tour to Hat Fair in Winchester on 3rd July and Greenwich + Docklands International Festival in London from 26th - 27th August.

Learn more at https://festival.org/

