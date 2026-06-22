Photos: First Look At STING At The Young Vic

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Production images have been released for the World Premiere of Sting at the Young Vic, written by multi-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Sophie Swithinbank (Bacon, Surrender) directed by Nancy Medina (Choir Boy, The Darkest Part of the Night). Check out the photos below!

Adelle Leonce (Fool Me Once, Bagman, Amadeus) stars as Ash with Nick Blood (Trollied, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Euphoria) as Dom and Phoebe Ladenburg (Surrender, Baby Shower, American Monster) as Lily in this urgent new work that explores power and control through a sharply contemporary lens.

Playing until 18 July in the Young Vic’s Maria Theatre, this bitingly funny and surreal new thriller casts a light on the systemic injustice that continues to permeate the institutions sworn to protect us.

I should never have let you in. I usually don’t let people in.

Ash is off the rails. Going straight from the sparkly sweat and tequila shots of the club to her first day of a new job, her new boss Lily is unimpressed. Their assignment: to catalogue historic cases of women accused of being witches. After an incident at work, Ash's boyfriend Dom enters the scene as a knight in shining armour, even providing Ash with the best present she could hope for: a pet rabbit. But as the women delve into researching a disturbing series of murders, Lily starts to get the sense that something is wrong with Ash. Or maybe, something is wrong with Dom.

The creative team is made up of designer Debbie Duru, lighting designer Ryan Day, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Rachael Nanyonjo, casting director Lisa Makin, intimacy director Yarit Dor, production dramatherapist Samantha Adams, voice coach Carol Fairlamb, costume supervisor Aimee Russam and Maddie Bevan, Jerwood Assistant Director Olivia Millar-Ross, Linbury Design Associate Yi Gao and Genesis Design Assistant Gisela Mulindwa.

Tickets can be purchased at the Young Vic's website.

Photo Credit: Hellen Murray



Phoebe Ladenburg

Phoebe Ladenburg

Phoebe Ladenburg and Adelle Leonce

Phoebe Ladenburg and Adelle Leonce

Adelle Leonce

Adelle Leonce

Phoebe Ladenburg and Adelle Leonce

Nick Blood

Adelle Leonce and Nick Blood

Adelle Leonce and Nick Blood

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