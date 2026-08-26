Photos: Deafinitely Theatre's BULL UK Tour in Rehearsal

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Deafinitely Theatre has released new rehearsal photos for the UK tour of Mike Barlett’s Bull. Deafinitely Theatre’s Artistic Director Paula Garfield MBE directs Danny Lee (Tony), Ciaran O’Breen (Thomas), David Sands (Carter) and Jasmine Whipps (Isobel). In a co-production with Birmingham Rep and Park Theatre, the production will be presented entirely in British Sign Language and creative captions. Check out the photos below!

The creative team is completed by Paul Burgess (Set, Costume & Video Designer), Jessie Addinall (Lighting Designer) Eleanor Isherwood (Sound Designer & Composer) and Ben Glover (AV Designer) and Raffie Julien (Associate Director).

The UK tour of Bull opens at Birmingham Rep on 15 September, with previews from 12 September, and runs until 19 September; it will then tour to HOME Manchester from 24 to 26 September, and conclude its run at Park90 at Park Theatre from 30 September to 24 October.

Who gets to stay? Who is pushed out? And who decides? Four colleagues sit in a meeting room. Jobs are on the line. The rules are unspoken, but everyone knows them. Bull is a strained and unsettling examination of workplace bullying, power and survival. As pressure builds, alliances shift and cruelty surfaces, exposing a system where fear thrives and empathy disappears. Sharp, darkly funny and deeply uncomfortable, Bull lays bare the human cost of a working culture shaped by competition, hierarchy and silence. How far will people go to protect themselves?

Photo Credit: Becky Bailey

Danny Lee and Ciaran O'Breen

Jasmine Whipps and David Sands

Jasmine Whipps and Ciaran O'Breen

David Sands, Jasmine Whipps and Ciaran O'Breen

Jasmine Whipps, Ciaran O'Breen and Danny Lee

Jasmine Whipps, Ciaran O'Breen and Danny Lee

The Company of Bull

The Company of Bull

Paula Garfield (director)

The Company of Bull

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming