Photos: A Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK's UK Tour, Coming to the Milton Keynes Theatre in February

School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, Olivier Award-winning West End show will be rocking its way to Milton Keynes Theatre on Tuesday 8 February.



Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy! While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.



Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie, and a band of insanely talented kids that play live every show, School of Rock will warm your heart and blow you away in equal measure.



Jake Sharp is getting the band back together as it is confirmed that he will lead the cast as Dewey Finn having previously performed the role in the West End. Alex Tomkins will perform in the role at certain performances. They are joined by Rebecca Lock as Rosalie Mullins, Matthew Rowland as Ned Schneebly and Nadia Violet Johnson as Patty Di Marco. The remaining adult cast comprise Ryan Bearpark, James Bisp, Joanna O'Hare, Samuel Haughton, Tom Hext, Harveen Mann, Richard Morse, Annell Odartey, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe, Michaela Powell, Richard Vorster and Craig Watson.



One of three incredibly talented teams of twelve children will perform live alongside Dewey each night and are currently getting ready to stick it to the man.



School of Rock- The Musical debuted at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre in New York in 2015, and ran for more than three years, picking up four Tony nominations along the way. It transferred to London in late 2016 and ran for over three year at the New London Theatre, winning an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. For tickets, click here. Check out the production photos of the UK/Ireland Tour below.