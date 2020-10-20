Photo Flash: Theatre Royal Bath Presents BETRAYAL

Betrayal runs from Wednesday 14 October – Saturday 31 October 2020.

BETRAYAL, Harold Pinter's mesmerising masterpiece of relationships and adultery, is directed by Jonathan Church and stars Nancy Carroll, Joseph Millson, Edward Bennett and Christopher Bianchi.

See photos from Theatre Royal Bath's production below!

Nancy Carroll is one of the leading actresses of her generation. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress for her performance in Terence Rattigan's After The Dance at the National Theatre. She is well known for her recurring role of Lady Felicia in seven series of BBC1's Father Brown, has recently starred in the worldwide TV hit The Crown, and featured in Sky One comedy Agatha Raisin.

Joseph Millson initially came to public attention as Dr Sam Morgan in the long running medical drama Peak Practice. He has since played may leading roles at the National Theatre, the Royal Court, and at the RSC, where he won the UK Theatre Award for Best Performance in a Play for The Rover in 2017. He also won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to Phantom of the Opera. His film credits include Casino Royale and Angel Has Fallen.

Edward Bennett has recently starred as Macduff in Macbeth, Berowne in Love's Labour's Lost, Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing, all for the RSC, and Stanley Stubbers in the National Theatre hit comedy One Man Two Guvnors. He is well known to Bath audiences for numerous appearances as part of the Peter Hall Company in School For Scandal, Habeus Corpus and Measure for Measure.

Christopher Bianchi has worked regularly for Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory and Bristol Old Vic.

Following all government guidance and in consultation with health and safety advisors, covid-secure measures in place include reduced capacity to allow for socially distanced seating, mandatory face coverings (unless exempt), hand sanitiser units, thermal temperature checks, dedicated entry points, staggered arrivals and audience flow, fresh air circulation and enhanced cleaning.

