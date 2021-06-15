Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Lord Chamberlain's Men Presents MACBETH

The expansive 14-week summer tour opened earlier this month.

Jun. 15, 2021  

The Lord Chamberlain's Men, leading proponents of open air theatre have released new production images for their Summer 2021 tour production of Macbeth.

The expansive 14-week summer tour opened earlier this month, much to the delight of audiences who have flocked back to the greatly anticipated return of outdoor live theatre. The extensive summer tour continues and will see the company perform in the gardens and grounds of some of the UK's most significant, historically important and visually stunning castles, cathedrals and stately homes including; Harewood House (17 June), Waddesdon Manor (24 June), Ham House and Garden (4 July), Chiswick House & Gardens (7 July), Norwich Cathedral (9 & 10 July), Chawton House (15 July), Tyntesfield (24 July), Kingston Lacy (29 July), Chatsworth (4 August), Morden Hall Park (13 & 14 August), East Riddlesden Hall (18 August) and Holkham Hall (25 August). For full tour dates and details, including bookings visit www.tlcm.co.uk

Harry Clarke, Michael Faulkner, Samuel Lane, Maximilian Marston, Laurie Scott, Rhys Warrington and Ronnie Yorke perform as an incredible range of characters to deliver a breathless and brilliant production of Shakespeare's chilling play of supernatural magic, vaulting ambition and an examination of the dreadful consequences of the insatiable lust for power.

The set and costumes are designed by Morgan Brind with Musical Direction by Alex Beetschen. Costumes are made by Liz Coleman and set construction by Splinter Scenery.

Macbeth is supported by Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund and is 'See it Safely' compliant. The company will adhere to all government and industry COVID safety guidance relating to outdoor performance, ensuring every effort is made to protect audiences and company members at all times.

For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a sun hat and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you 2019's sell-out smash production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Photo Credit: Kat Sasvari

Rhys Warrington, Michael Falukner, Maximilian Marston

Rhys Warrington

Rhys Warrington, Samuel Lane, Michael Falukner - Weird Sister. Maximilian Marston

Michael Faulkner, Maximilian Marston, Samuel Lane

Samuel Lane

Samuel Lane, Ronnie Yorke, Rhys Warrington, Michael Faulkner, Maximilian Marston

Ronnie Yorke

Ronnie Yorke

Ronnie Yorke, Rhys Warrington

Ronnie Yorke, Harry Clarke

Michael Falukner, Ronnie Yorke, Laurie Scott Laurie Scott-Lennox, Maximilian Marston, Harry Clarke, Rhys Warrington

Rhys Warrington, Michael Falukner, Maximilian Marston

Rhys Warrington, Michael Falukner, Maximilian Marston

Maximilian Marston

Laurie Scott


