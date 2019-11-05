Photo Flash: Take a Look at Shobana Jeyasingh Dance's Latest Work STAGING SCHIELE

Below are extracts from Shobana Jeyasingh Dance's latest work Staging Schiele, a choreographic treatment of painter Egon Schiele and his intense depictions of the human body.

Four dancers - Sunbee Han, Dane Hurst, Estela Merlos and Catarina Carvalho - inhabit Schiele's highly-charged world of colour, expressive lines and unusual perspective where the human body is on visceral display.

Visual artist Ben Cullen Williams' stage set takes its inspiration from the potential of a building site, a work in progress yet to be realised. Costumes are by concept-led menswear designers Cottweiler. Lighting design is by Adam Carree and video design by Nick Hillel.

Staging Schiele is a Southbank Centre commission and supported by DanceEast, Ipswich.

Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London SE1 8XX

https://www.shobanajeyasingh.co.uk/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan