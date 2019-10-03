Photo Flash: Joseph Marcell, Christopher Fairbank Star in UK Premiere of AGES OF THE MOON

Joseph Marcell - best known as laconic British butler 'Geoffrey' in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - and Christopher Fairbank - best known for his role as 'Moxey' in the iconic British series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet - will star as 'Byron' and 'Ames' in the long-awaited UK premiere of Sam Shepard's play AGES OF THE MOON, directed by Alexander Lass, playing from Thursday 17 October - Sunday 24 November at the Vaults Theatre in London's Waterloo, with a press night on Wednesday 23 October.

On a hot summer's night, deep in the American wilderness, Byron and Ames are reunited by mutual desolation. By the fading light of an eclipsing moon, the pair reflect on love and life over a bottle of whiskey - and as old rivalries flare, their forty-year friendship is put to the test at the barrel of a gun.

AGES OF THE MOON premiered in Dublin in 2009, starring Stephen Rea and Sean McGinley, and then transferred to New York the following year, with several subsequent productions in North America and Canada. This new production marks its UK premiere.

