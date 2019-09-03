Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE PERMANENT WAY at The Vaults

David Hare's award-winning play roars to life in a provocative new site-specific staging performed in The Vaults, London's alternative subterranean venue beneath Waterloo Station, running from Friday 13 September - Sunday 17 November, with a press night on Thursday 19 September. Casting has been announced for the first major revival of The Permanent Way, which first had an award-winning run in York and then at the National Theatre in 2003.

Revelatory, witty, and moving, The Permanent Way is an astonishing interrogation of the chaos arising from the botched privatisation of Britain's railways. Told through the first-hand accounts of those involved at every level, from passengers to Civil Service mandarins, this extraordinary verbatim piece asks challenging questions of responsibility and governmental mismanagement. Have we learned anything from recent history?

The Permanent Way will be directed by Alexander Lass, nominated for Best Director at the 2017 Stage Debut awards for 46 Beacon at Trafalgar Studios 2, and whose other credits include Associate Director on Shakespeare in Love at the Theatre Royal Bath and on tour, and on No Man's Land in the West End.

The Permanent Way will have Set and Costume by Ruth Hall, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design by Roly Witherow, movement direction by Siân Williams, casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, and is produced by Debbie Hicks.





