Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS at Bristol Old Vic

Inside Rehearsal For ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS at Bristol Old Vic

Go inside rehearsal for Emma Rice's musical adaptation of Romantics Anonymous in the all new photos below!

The production is returning following its critically-acclaimed London debut to Bristol Old Vic from 23 Jan - 1 Feb ahead of a US tour.

Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker inhibited by social anxiety and Jean-René is the boss of a failing chocolate factory. When Angélique takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds. Funny, tender and painfully awkward, Romantics Anonymous is a delicious love story about breaking the mould and finding the courage to be happy.

Photo Credit: Steve Tanner

Sandra Marvin, Me'sha Bryan, Harry Hemple

Me'sha Bryan, Sandra Marvin

Marc Antolin, Carly Bawden

Harry Hemple

Harry Hemple, Carly Bawden

Gareth Snook

Gareth Snook, Carly Bawden

Emma Rice, Marc Antolin



