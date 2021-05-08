Photos: Inside Rehearsal For REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME at the Kiln Theatre

For the first time since theatres closed on 16 March 2020, Kiln Theatre will re-open to share live performance with audiences with a season of work including the world première of Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me by Amy Trigg.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Juno was born with spina bifida and is now clumsily navigating her twenties amidst street healers, love, loneliness - and the feeling of being an unfinished project.

Winner of The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020, Amy Trigg's remarkable debut play Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me is a hilarious, heart-warming tale about how shit our wonderful lives can be.

Performance run 21 May - 12 June.

Box Office: 020 7328 1000 or www.KilnTheatre.com