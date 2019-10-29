Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MY MOTHER SAID I NEVER SHOULD at Sheffield Theatres
A moving and funny exploration of the lives of four generations of women in one family. Shifting back and forth in time, we see their loves, expectations and choices play out against the huge social changes of the past century.
A contemporary classic, Sheffield Theatres is delighted to work with fingersmiths (Up 'n' Under) to present this multi-award-winning play in British Sign Language and spoken English. Featuring a cast of d/Deaf and hearing actors, this production's visual, physical storytelling style captures the power of a timeless story which shows it's never too late to change.
Cast: Ali Briggs (Doris), Lisa Kelly (Rosie), Jude Mahon (Margaret) and EJ Raymond (Jackie)
Director Jeni Draper; Designer Sophia Lovell Smith; Lighting Designer Gary Longfield
Sound Designer Nick Greenhill; Movement Director Luanna Priestman
All performances are in spoken English and British Sign Language (BSL) and are accessible for hearing and Deaf audiences.
Lisa Kelly
Lisa Kelly
Jude Mahon, Ali Briggs, LIsa Kelly, EJ Raymond
Jude Mahon
Jude Mahon and EJ Raymond
Interpreter Emma Lipton
EJ Raymond, Jude Mahon, Ali Briggs, Lisa Kelly
EJ Raymond
EJ Raymond and Jude Mahon
Jeni Draper
Jeni Draper
Charlotte Keatley
Ali Briggs
Ali Briggs
Ali Briggs and Jude Mahon
Ali Briggs and Jude Mahon