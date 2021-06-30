Photos: First Look at Theatre-Rites' 25th Anniversary Production of THE GLOBAL PLAYGROUND

Theatre-Rites, the highly acclaimed children's theatre company will mark their 25th anniversary this year in Manchester with The Global Playground. This innovative production mixes dance, music, theatre and puppetry and will premiere simultaneously at the Manchester International Festival and online this July.

Check out photos below!

The Global Playground reflects on our society where our digital and real selves coexist in discord or cohesion. The production features a cast including acclaimed dancers Jahmarley Bachelor (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Zoonation), Annie Edwards (A Kate Prince Company), Kennedy Junior Muntanga (Phoenix Dance Theatre), and Charmene Pang (Isadora Now: A Triple Bill, The Barbican). Joining them are renowned puppeteer and actor Sean Garratt (A Christmas Carol, National Theatre of Scotland), and celebrated percussionist Merlin Jones (Birmingham Symphony Orchestra).